Dogged by leadership crisis, Congress succumbs to its worst defeat in Mizoram

Guwahati: Congress leaders in Mizoram on Monday strongly felt the absence of former CM Lalthanhawla, who steered the party to victory five times since 1986, as the grand old party succumbed to its worst defeat in the state by managing to win only one seat in the 40 member Assembly.

The Congress contested in all 40 seats, exuding confidence about bouncing back to power but C Ngunliangchunga was the only face-saver for the party, winning in Lawngtlai West constituency. The 63-year-old Ngunliangchunga defeated his MNF rival V Zirconia with 423 votes.

Congress state president Lalsawta, who was projected as the party's leader since Lalthanhawla's "retirement" in 2021, faced a humiliating defeat in Aizawl West-III, losing by a margin of 4,833 votes. Lalsawta got 4,369 votes.

"We really feel the absence of Lalthanhawla. We really need a strong leader like him to help the party bounce back," a Congress leader in Mizoram told DH.

The Congress' downfall in Mizoram, in fact, started in the 2018 Assembly elections when the party was relegated to the third spot with just five seats. The MNF dislodged the 10-year-long Lalthanhawla-led Congress government and got back to power with 26 seats. The Congress had blamed the emergent Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) more than the MNF, saying the new regional party divided the anti-MNF votes.