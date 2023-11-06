Election FAQs | 12 documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

With the state of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) set to exercise its fundamental right to vote on November 7, there may be various queries and confusion regarding misplaced voter IDs. Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards.

However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.