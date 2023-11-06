Election FAQs | 12 documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

With the state of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) set to exercise its fundamental right to vote on November 7, there may be various queries and confusion regarding misplaced voter IDs. Many people, who will vote in these elections, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards.
However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, some alternative documents serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.
Once you've confirmed that your name is on the electoral roll, you can use certain official documents as alternatives to a voter ID card.
List of alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs:
1. Aadhaar card
2. MGNREGA job card
3. Bank or post office passbooks with photographs
4. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour
5. Driving licence
6. PAN card
7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
8. Passport
9. Pension documents with photograph
10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies
11. Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs
12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.