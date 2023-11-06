JOIN US
Election FAQs | How to cast your vote without a voter ID

If you are one of those who does not possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, you will still be able to cast your vote as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s guidelines.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 04:22 IST

With the state of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) set to exercise its fundamental right to vote on November 7, there may be various queries and confusion regarding misplaced voter IDs, incomplete poll booth checks, along with other things.

If you are one of those who does not possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, you will still be able to cast your vote, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s guidelines.

Here's how to cast your vote without a voter ID:

First, you need to make to sure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. Whether you remember your EPIC number or not, does not make a difference.

If you don't possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, here is a list of various documents and ID proofs that you can use in its stead:

  1. PAN card

  2. Aadhaar Card

  3. Driving Licence

  4. Passport

  5. Passbook with your photograph issued by a bank or post office

  6. Pension document for retired personnel

  7. Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU
    MGNREGA job card

  8. Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

