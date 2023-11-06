Election FAQs: How to change your address on the voter ID

Preparations for this year's Assembly elections in the five states are under way. Mizoram will go to the polls on November 7 while Chhattisgarh also will have its first phase of polls on the same day.
Ahead of polling, if a voter wishes to change their address on their voter ID card, they can do so from the Voter Portal.
Below are the steps to change the address on your voter ID card:
1. Visit the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in and register yourself on the portal.
2. Choose the form 'Shifted to other Place'. You'll have to provide your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.
3. Once the verification process is done, pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', according to your case.
4. Fill in your new address, upload an image and other required documents. Verify all details in the form before submitting it.
Once done, a reference ID will be generated for tracking the status of the application.
The required documents for the procedure will be recent passport-size colour photograph and scanned copies of documents for proof of age and residence.