Election FAQs: How to change your address on the voter ID

Below are the steps to change the address on your voter ID card:

1. Visit the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in and register yourself on the portal.

2. Choose the form 'Shifted to other Place'. You'll have to provide your voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.



3. Once the verification process is done, pick either one of these options: 'shifted outside Assembly Constituency' or 'shifted within Assembly Constituency', according to your case.