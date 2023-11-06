Election FAQs | How to check results for your constituency?

As Mizoram goes to polls on November 7, and Chhattisgarh is set to see its first phase of polling on the same day and second phase on November 17, here is all you need to know on how to check results for your constituency. The results of above elections will be declared on December 3.

1. Go to the election results page of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

2. Select the election results options displayed on the website.

3. Select the state/constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.