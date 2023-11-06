Election FAQs: How to register as an NRI voter

If you are residing outside India but wish to vote in the upcoming state elections, you still can do it. As Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (first phase) prepare to go for polls on November 7, here is a guideline for NRIs who want to cast their vote.

Indian citizens settled abroad have certain regulations that they must follow in order to cast their vote.



According to the ECI, "a citizen of India, absent from the country owing to employment, education, etc", and who "has not acquired citizenship of any other country and otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in [their] passport", can enroll as an overseas/NRI voter.