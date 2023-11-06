Election FAQs: How to vote as a first-time voter

Process of casting a vote:

Upon entering the polling booth, one will find three polling officers seated next to one another.

1. First step is identity verification where one has to show their voter ID or any valid document.

2. Then one has to head towards the second officer to get the finger marked with indelible ink to cast the vote.



3. The third step is to give the signature or thumbprint to cross the voter's name off the electoral roll.



4. Now, the voter will have to cast their vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), by selecting the political party they want to vote for, from the list available on the device, and press the blue button next to it. Once done, an LED on the EVM turns red and the VVPAT machine generates a slip confirming that the vote has been cast.

5. In case of any inconsistency between the voter's selection of party and the VVPAT slip, the presiding officer can be approached to file a complaint.