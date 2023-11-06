Election FAQs: What are the requirements for registering to vote?

Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (Phase 1) will go to polls on November 7 to elect their respective MLAs. Polling in Chhattisgarh will happen in two phases, with the latter phase scheduled for November 17.
As per the election commission, You can enroll as a voter if you:
are an Indian citizen.
have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.
are ordinarily resident of the part/polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.
are not disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.
If you meet the above criteria, you can register as a voter through voter portal or by downloading the Voter Helpline application on your mobile phones.
Besides these two states, the month of November will also witness assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Counting for all five states has been scheduled for December 3.