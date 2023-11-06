Election FAQs: What happens on counting day?

The citizens of Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (first phase) are getting ready to vote on November 7. The counting of the votes will take place on December 3.

While all of Mizoram will vote on the same day, Chhattisgarh will see the first phase of voting tomorrow and second phase will take place on November 17.

What happens on counting day?

On counting day, the EVMs are brought out of the strong room in presence of the returning officers and EC Special Observers along with candidates or their representatives. The entire process is filmed.

The control units of the EVMs are then brought to counting tables under CCTV surveillance. The unique ID number of each CU and the signed seal are verified and shown to the polling agent of the candidates before they are taken out.

After that, a button on the unit is pressed and it displays the vote each candidate secured, next to their names, on the EVM. These numbers get recorded in the results sheet.

The Returning Officer, in the presence of the General Observer and party candidates or their representatives, conducts a 'draw of lots' to randomly select a VVPAT machine for counting paper slips.

The counting takes place inside a secure VVPAT counting booth which has a camera inside the counting hall and only occurs after the last round of counting EVM votes in a constituency.

If there is a mismatch between the VVPAT and EVM numbers, then paper slips are recounted. If the discrepancy persists, the VVPAT number takes precedence over the EVM numbers and result sheets are amended to reflect the same.