Election FAQs: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

It goes without saying that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be used to conduct elections.

So, what exactly do these devices do?

An EVM is a device that allows voters to caste their votes using electronic means. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), it assists in or oversees the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is made of two parts: the control unit and the balloting unit.