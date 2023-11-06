Election FAQs: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

Mizoram is all set to vote for the Assembly polls on November 7 and Chhattisgarh's first phase of Assembly polls will also be held on the same day. The results are to be declared on December 7.
It goes without saying that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be used to conduct elections.
So, what exactly do these devices do?
An EVM is a device that allows voters to caste their votes using electronic means. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), it assists in or oversees the casting and counting of votes. An EVM is made of two parts: the control unit and the balloting unit.
Voters can use the VVPAT machine to verify if their votes were cast as they intended by using this verification technique. A VVPAT prints a paper slip with the name, party symbol, and serial number of the candidate a voter selects. Election fraud and malfunctions are intended to be identified by VVPATs.
To ensure safety and transparency, the ECI has advised officials to match data from EVMs and VVPATs.
What would happen then if they do not match?
Should there be a disparity between the data on VVPATs and the EVMs, the polling station's specific paper slips are reexamined. The count determined by the VVPAT paper slips takes precedence over the vote count recorded on the EVMs if the disparity continues.