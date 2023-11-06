Election FAQs: What is the process for counting VVPAT slips?

As Mizoram and Chhattisgarh prepare to go for polls on November 7, we look at the process for counting VVPAT slips.
Chhattisgarh will have its first phase polling on November 7 and the second phase polling on November 17.
The verification of VVPAT paper slips is conducted inside a secured VVPAT Counting Booth in the counting hall. Only authorised personnel have access to this counting booth. Any counting table in the hall can be converted into VVPAT Counting Booth after the completion of EVM vote counting.
The VVPATs to be taken up for counting paper slips are randomly selected through a 'draw of lots' conducted by the Returning Officer in the presence of the General Observer and the candidates or their representatives.
The paper slips are counted in a secure VVPAT counting booth, in camera inside the counting hall after the last round of counting of votes on the EVMs in the constituency.
The Returning Officer can declare the final result for the constituency after the VVPAT matching process has been completed.