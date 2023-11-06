Election FAQs | Who is a service voter?

Among the many voters that will cast their votes during this year's Assembly Elections in Mizoram and the first phase of Chhattisgarh on November 7 is a category of voters known as 'service voters'.

Who is a service voter?

According to the Election Commission of India, a service voter is a voter having a service qualification. Someone who is either a member of the Armed Forces of the Union, Armed Police Force of a State, or is otherwise employed under the Government of India.

Service voters can cast their votes either through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed to them. A voter who opts to vote through a proxy is called a Classified Service Voter.