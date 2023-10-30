Five closest-fought constituencies in 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections

Mizoram is gearing up for polls with the ruling Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga hoping to retain power by taking on the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, as well as its NDA ally, the BJP.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. Altogether 174 candidates, including 16 women, are in the fray for the polls. A total of 8,56,868 electorates, including 4,38,925 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise this time.

MNF, ZPM and Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats. The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last Assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its electoral debut in the state, has fielded four candidates.

Here, we take a look at the last assembly polls in the state and the seats that witnessed the tightest contest.

Following were the five closest fought constituencies in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections: