Here's a look at history of coalition governments in Mizoram

However, in this article, we'll take a detour and discuss about the number of times coalition governments were formed in Mizoram.

In total, Mizoram has seen coalition governments only twice since it attained statehood.

The third state Assembly, elected in 1993, under the leadership of Congress's Lal Thanhawla, formed the first coalition government of the state along with Janata Dal.

The fourth Assembly of the state was elected in 1998. This time, Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Zoramthanga swept the polls but decided to form a coalition government with their ally - Mizo People's Conference. However, this political wedding was not a match made in heaven as Mizo People's Conference severed its ties with MNF in a short period of time.

Mizoram has seen 12 Assembly polls so far. What needs to be appreciated about this northeastern state is the fact that all of these elections have passed off peacefully. No coercion and booth capturing has ever been reported in the history of Mizoram.

(With inputs from IndiaVotes, EC, Mizoram Assembly official website, and PTI)