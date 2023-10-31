How Mizoram voted in the first-ever assembly election

With only a week left before the pivotal Mizoram Assembly elections, all eyes are on the parties in the fray and how they will fare in the polls.

The state is gearing up to witness the contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Tracing back to the first-ever elections held in the state on April 8, 1972, to elect members of the 30 constituencies, 24 seats were won by Independent candidates and six seats by Congress. Though the Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP) contested 18 seats, it didn’t win any of them.