It's difficult for women to enter politics in male-dominated Mizoram: BJP's K Vanlalruati

Talking to DH, K Vanlalruati, a 45-year school-teacher-turned BJP leader, who joined the party in 2016, said that reservation is the only hope for women to step ahead in politics as they don't get enough opportunities in male-dominated Mizo society. Armed with BA in English, Vanlalaruati has been fielded from Serchhip, where ZPM's CM face and present MLA Lalduhoma is seen as the frontrunner.

Mizoram is among a few states where women voters are more but still there is no woman MLA at present. Why is it so?

That's true. Women MLAs are rare to find in Mizoram, and the reason is that Mizos have a male-dominated society. Women don't get a place for top positions in NGOs and church denominations. That's why, it is difficult for women even in the political arena. Our society, NGOs, and churches also don't take initiative for women candidates in elections.

This is your first electoral battle. Tell us how difficult it is to get ticket for a female politician?

For other parties, it might be very difficult, but BJP has high amount affection for women politicians. The party runs after women whom they think is fit. Women have held high posts in BJP, and the vice president's post is reserved for women in the organisation. BJP is organised, hence, it is not difficult for women to get tickets in BJP.

BJP is seen as a Hindu party. How difficult is it to convince voters in a Christian-dominant state?

BJP being a Hindu party is nothing but Congress' propaganda. The ruling MNF is our NDA partner, and the rising ZPM party leader and CM candidate Lalduhoma also said in the past that he will befriend BJP leaders in Delhi. It's just a rumour spread by Congress to tarnish BJP's image. Also, the financial condition of Mizoram is at stake. Only BJP can save the state from debt trap.

But you have been fielded against present MLA Lalduhoma, who is seen as a front runner.

As an MLA, he made several promises to the people of Serchhip but did nothing. Everyone in the constituency is aware of it.

So what according to you, is the way forward to increase women's participation in electoral politics in Mizoram (Northeast in general) where women enjoy a better status in the society?

Awareness must be the first step. In most villages, women did not participate in politics. Some even think that those involved in church organisations need not indulge in politics. We need a new perspective regarding women and politics. The Women's Reservation Bill passed by BJP government is now the hope.