Lalduhoma: Ex-IPS officer-turned-politician all set to conquer throne of Mizoram

Lalduhoma, however, split from MNF and formed Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and was elected as an MLA in 2003 polls, when Congress formed the government for the second term. He formed ZPM ahead of 2018 Assembly polls but the ZPM candidates including Lalduhoma had to contest the polls as Independent candidates as the party did not get EC's recognition. ZPM candidates won in seven seat storming past Congress which was relegated to the third spot with just five seats.

Lalduhoma won from both Aizawl West-I and Serchhip constituencies. In Serchhip, he defeated CM and veteran Congress leader Lal Thanhawla. But in 2020, Lalduhoma was disqualified under anti-defection law as he was found serving as ZPM president despite being elected as an Independent candidate. In the by-elections in 2021, Lalduhoma was re-elected to the Assembly.

Lalduhoma's party's winning streak continued in the Municipal Elections of Lunglei, Mizoram's second biggest town and in the village council polls in the up to the Assembly elections.

With time, Lalduhoma evolved himself as a Mizo leader against CM Zoramthanga, who consistently tried to project himself as the champion of Mizo nationalism during the conflict in Manipur and by providing shelter to Chin refugees from neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Mizos share ethnic ties with the Chin-Kukis. Lalduhoma, however, countered Zoramthanga's claim saying the conflict in Manipur and Myanmar would not help MNF alone as all parties in Mizoram stood strongly behind the Kuki-Zo victims.

Anti-corruption crusade

Talking to DH ahead of the Assembly elections on November 7, Lalduhoma said fighting corruption would be the main plank of his party as people are fed up with the "large scale corruption" during the reigns of Congress and MNF, the two parties which remained in power since Mizoram attained statehood in 1987.

Narly half of ZPM candidates are below 50 as Lalduhoma is in favour of giving the youths a chance in politics.

Laldhuma has no pending criminal cases against him, his affidavit said.

After the poll results were announced on Monday, Lalduhoma told ANI that fighting corruption and working for the farmers would the two top priorities of his government.