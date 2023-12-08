Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram's CM; a look at his net worth

Unfortunately in the 2018 Assembly polls, the ZPM candidates including Lalduhoma had to contest the polls as Independent candidates as the party did not get EC's recognition.

In 2020, Lalduhoma was disqualified under anti-defection law as he was found serving as ZPM president despite being elected as an Independent candidate. In the 2021 bypolls, Lalduhoma was re-elected to the Assembly.

ZPM’s and Lalduhoma’s 2023 election pitch revolved around providing a corruption-free government and a new system, which helped them score 27 seats in the state legislature.

As Lalduhoma is set to take charge as Mizoram Chief Minister today, let us take a look at his net worth.

The ZPM party chief who contested and won from the Serchhip constituency in Mizoram with a margin of 2982 votes has assets worth Rs 2,13,45,074 to his name.

In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India he has also mentioned that he has liabilities of Rs 5,04,535.

Lalduhoma’s movable assets include Rs 70,000 cash, deposits of Rs 9 lakhs in banks, two second-hand cars each worth a lakh, and other assets worth Rs 5 lakhs.

His immovable assets include a residential building worth Rs 1.2 crore and an agricultural plot worth Rs 70 lakhs.

It is also to be noted that the above-declared information by Lalduhoma is the same as the information he submitted during the 2018 elections.

Source: MyNetainfo