Mizoram Assembly election: A look at voter turnout over the years

Only four days are remaining for the Mizoram Assembly election, with polling scheduled for November 7. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 3, and the results will be announced on the same day.
As per the Election Commission, the state has 8,51,895 voters -- 4,12,969 are males, 4,38,925 females, and one third gender. There are also a total of 4,973 service voters, and first time voters (between 18-19 age group) stand at 50,611.
While it remains to be seen how Mizoram votes this year, the voter turnouts over the past five elections have shown a consistent and commendable trend.
In the previous Assembly polls held in 2018, the state witnessed an impressive turnout of 81.31 per cent, which was slightly higher than the 80.82 per cent recorded in 2013.
Moreover, even in 2008 and 2003, Mizoram saw substantial participation, with voter turnouts of 80.02 per cent and 78.65 per cent, respectively. Going back further to 1998 polls, the state still saw a noteworthy turnout of 76.32 per cent.
(Disclaimer: The data has been sourced from ECI records and may or may not take into account the share of postal ballots.)
Meanwhile, as many as 7,671 people have already voted for the polls through home voting and postal ballot facilities, an election official said on Thursday. Out of these, 1,998 votes were cast through home voting and 5,673 votes were polled through postal ballots, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said in a statement.
Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with persons with disabilities (PwDs), while the postal ballots are for the polling personnel, other officials and people working in essential services.
(With inputs from PTI)