Mizoram Assembly election: A look at voter turnout over the years

While it remains to be seen how Mizoram votes this year, the voter turnouts over the past five elections have shown a consistent and commendable trend.

In the previous Assembly polls held in 2018, the state witnessed an impressive turnout of 81.31 per cent, which was slightly higher than the 80.82 per cent recorded in 2013.

Moreover, even in 2008 and 2003, Mizoram saw substantial participation, with voter turnouts of 80.02 per cent and 78.65 per cent, respectively. Going back further to 1998 polls, the state still saw a noteworthy turnout of 76.32 per cent.

(Disclaimer: The data has been sourced from ECI records and may or may not take into account the share of postal ballots.)