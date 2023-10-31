Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: How female candidates fared in last polls

Mizoram is preparing for elections, where the incumbent Mizo National Front, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is seeking to retain power. The MNF faces competition from the main opposition party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and their NDA ally, the BJP.

The elections for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled for November 7, with counting of votes on December 3. There are a total of 174 candidates, including 16 women (one lesser than in 2018), vying for the seats. Out of the 8,56,868 eligible voters, 4,38,925 are female.

All three major parties, MNF, ZPM, and Congress, have fielded candidates in all 40 constituencies. The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the previous 2018 Assembly elections, is now competing in 23 seats. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making its electoral debut in the state and has nominated four candidates. Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as Independents.

Here we examine how female candidates fared in the last Assembly elections in the state, in 2018:

Across the 40 Assembly constituencies, only 17 female candidates contested the elections in 2018. Among them, nine were Independents, six contested on a BJP ticket, and there was one candidate each from the Congress and the NCP. Notably, the MNF did not field any female candidates in any of the constituencies.

Although no female candidates emerged as winners in any of the constituencies, two of them secured the runner-up positions:

1. In the Hrangturzo constituency, the INC candidate, Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, came in second place, losing to the male MNF candidate, Lalchamliana.

2. In the Lunglei East constituency, the Independent candidate, Lalrinpuii, also claimed the runner-up position, with the male MNF candidate, Lawmawma Tochhawng, emerging as the winner.

(With PTI inputs)