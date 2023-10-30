Mizoram Assembly Elections: 5 biggest victories of 2018 elections

Despite being the smallest among the five states that are set to go for polls in the upcoming cycle of Assembly elections, Mizoram's politics is no less interesting.
Mizoram, currently being ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF), is set to go for polls on November 7 with the result date being December 3.
The 2018 elections in the north-eastern state were swept by MNF, who won 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was a distant secong with 8 seats while Congress grabbed five seats and BJP won a solitary seat.
Mizoram is the second-least populated state in the country, and in 2018 had around 7.4 lakh electors.
Being sparsely populated, the winning margins in the state were also close with just six seats out of the total 40 seats witnessing a winning margin of more than 2,000 votes.
Here are the 5 biggest victories from the last assembly elections in Mizoram.
5. West Tuipui
The West Tuipui constituency, one among the five seats that the Congress won, was the grand old party's biggest win in the state.
Congress' Nihar Kanti Chakma got 5,943 votes and defeated BJP's Kina Ranjan Chakma by 2,385 votes.
4. Lunglei South
MNF's K Pachhunga got almost 6,000 votes to make quick work of Congress' R Lalnunthara to court the Lunglei South seat. The difference between the two was 2,441 votes.
3. Siaha
The Siaha seat saw the third-most lop-sided contest in the last Mizoram assembly elections with a winning margin of 2,468 votes.
MNF's Dr K Beichhua courted almost half the votes in the constituency to move far ahead of the second-placed Congress leader S Hiato.
4. Aizawl East - I
The contest in the capital Aizawl's Aizawl East-I seat was a testament to the popularity of the current CM Zoramthanga who got over 8300 votes, 2504 votes than the runner up independent candidate K Sapdanga.
5. Aizawl West II
Lalruatkima of MNF who is currently the minister for Rural Development Information & Public Relation and Land Revenue & Settlement Department, was the biggest victor of the last election.
He was 2,720 votes ahead in the Aizawl West Ii constituency from the ruuner up of Congress' Lalmalsawma Nghaka.