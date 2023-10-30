Mizoram Assembly Elections: 5 biggest victories of 2018 elections

Despite being the smallest among the five states that are set to go for polls in the upcoming cycle of Assembly elections, Mizoram's politics is no less interesting.

Mizoram, currently being ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF), is set to go for polls on November 7 with the result date being December 3.

The 2018 elections in the north-eastern state were swept by MNF, who won 26 seats in the 40-member state assembly. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was a distant secong with 8 seats while Congress grabbed five seats and BJP won a solitary seat.