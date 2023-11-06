Mizoram Assembly Elections: Smallest and biggest constituencies in the state

Elections to the Mizoram Assembly are set to take place on November 7. The state is currently being ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. MNF swept the last elections in the state, winning 26 seats out of the total 40 seats, and will look to repeat their performance this time.

Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement are the other big players in the fray who will try to dethrone Zoramthanga and form the government in the hilly state.

As the election approaches, we take a look at the smallest and the biggest constituencies in the state.