Mizoram Assembly Elections: Smallest and biggest constituencies in the state

Elections to the Mizoram Assembly are set to take place on November 7. The state is currently being ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. MNF swept the last elections in the state, winning 26 seats out of the total 40 seats, and will look to repeat their performance this time.
Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement are the other big players in the fray who will try to dethrone Zoramthanga and form the government in the hilly state.
As the election approaches, we take a look at the smallest and the biggest constituencies in the state.
Mizoram is the second-least populated state in the country and the assembly constituencies in the region are also not too big in terms of voters. As per the 2011 census, Mizoram had just over 10 lakh people living in the state.
In the last elections, only eight out of the total 40 seats had more than 22,000 registered voters. Only two of these seats had over 25,000 voters.
The largest seat in the Mizoram Assembly in the last election was Tuichawng in the Laungtlai district with 28,771 electors. It was also the seat which saw the highest number of votes being polled. The seat was BJP’s only win in Mizoram with its candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma emerging victorious.
Lawngtlai West also in the Laungtlai district was the other constituency with over 25,000 electors.
The smallest seat in the Mizoram assembly is Thorang in Lunglei district. It had just 12,990 electors in the last elections and due to which it also became the constituency where the least number of votes were polled.
Lunglei West, West Tuipui, Lunglei East, South Tuipui of the Lunglei district and East Tuipui in Champhai district were the other constituencies with less than 15,000 registered voters.