Mizoram Assembly polls: Top 10 constituencies that reported highest NOTA in 2018 election

The election for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is slated for November 7, with vote counting on December 3, alongside other poll-bound states. The major contenders, including MNF, ZPM, and Congress, are fielding candidates in all 40 constituencies. In contrast, the BJP, which contested 39 seats in the previous 2018 election, is now vying for 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is making its debut with four candidates.

In the previous Mizoram Assembly election, several constituencies stood out for a significant number of voters choosing the NOTA (None of the above) option. Tuichawng (ST) led with an impressive 293 votes in favor of NOTA, closely followed by Hachhek (ST) with 250 votes. Mamit (ST), Lawngtlai West (ST), and Serlui (ST) constituencies also witnessed a substantial number of voters opting for the NOTA option, signaling a desire for alternative candidates. Additionally, Kolasib (ST), West Tuipui (ST), Dampa (ST), Chalfilh (ST), and Thorang (ST) constituencies recorded notable instances of voters choosing NOTA.