Mizoram

Mizoram Congress urges EC to reschedule Assembly poll counting date

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner, Congress president Lalsawta said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 14:24 IST

The Mizoram Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to reschedule the date for counting of votes for the assembly polls on December 3, as it is a Sunday, when people attend church services in the Christian-majority state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Congress president Lalsawta said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held.

'We know that not only the Congress party, but the entire Christian community in Mizoram would not like the counting of votes to be held on Sunday,' Lalsawta said.

He requested the EC to respect the sentiments of the people of Mizoram, and urged the poll panel to reschedule the date between Monday and Friday.

The EC had earlier in the day announced that voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will be held on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Published 09 October 2023, 14:24 IST)
CongressAssembly Elections 2023Election CommissionMizoramRajiv Kumar

