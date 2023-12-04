Mizoram Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Result Updates: More than 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting process
After the BJP secured thumping victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while Congress was left with a win in Telangana, it is now time to see what the people's mandate says about Mizoram. Counting for the Mizoram Assembly elections was rescheduled to Monday as the old date of December 3 is a holy day for Christians. Follow live constituency-wise results for the Mizoram Assembly elections only with DH!
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 22:31 IST
More than 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting process
Postal ballots will be counted first, and from 8.30 am, the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted
Besides three counting centres in the Aizawl district, which has 12 assembly constituencies, one centre each has been set up in the 10 other districts: Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and the party's chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said his party is 'confident of winning an absolute majority in the assembly'
Will prioritise resource mobilisation if MNF returns to power, says Mizoram CM
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday exuded confidence that the MNF will return to power by crossing the magic number of 21 in the 40-member assembly and said he will prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the northeastern state, if the party forms the government.
In the 2018 polls, the MNF had bagged 26 seats and the ZPM won 8, relegating the Congress, which secured 5, to the third place. The BJP opened its account by winning one seat.
Check out the Assembly election results for all Lunglei constituencies
Check out the Assembly election results for Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, and seven other constituencies right here
Check out the Assembly election results for all constituencies in Aizawl
Check out the results of Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, and six other constituencies right here:
(Published 03 December 2023, 22:31 IST)