Mizoram Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Result Updates: More than 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting process

After the BJP secured thumping victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while Congress was left with a win in Telangana, it is now time to see what the people's mandate says about Mizoram. Counting for the Mizoram Assembly elections was rescheduled to Monday as the old date of December 3 is a holy day for Christians. Follow live constituency-wise results for the Mizoram Assembly elections only with DH!