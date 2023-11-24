Mizoram elections: Demand grows to reschedule counting day

Guwahati: The demand for rescheduling the counting day for assembly elections held in Mizoram is growing despite the Election Commission's refusal to comply with the same.

Church bodies, civil society organisations and political parties want the counting on December 3 to be rescheduled as it falls on Sunday when people in the Christian-majority state remain busy with church activities. Nearly 87 per cent of people in Mizoram are Christians.

With appeals by political parties yielding no result, a delegation of the NGO Coordination Committee, an influential organisation of NGOs and other civil society organisations, left for New Delhi on Thursday in order to make a last-ditch effort to convince the Election Commission. The committee is waiting for an appointment with the EC officials even as the commission is making all preparations for the counting on December 3.

Political parties in March urged the EC not to conduct polling and counting on Sunday as the same may hurt the sentiments of the Mizos, who are mostly Christians. Although the appeal was kept in mind while announcing the date of polling, the counting on December 3 (on a Sunday) angered several organisations. Political parties also faced criticism from the NGOs.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was conducted on November 7.

The Election Commission, however, recently said that counting, unlike polling, does not involve common people and they are free to do what they like on that day.