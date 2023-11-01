Mizoram elections: How the state Assembly came into being

While MNF, led by Laldenga, was keen on its demand for independence, other political forces wanted full statehood for the Mizos.

A Mizo District Council delegation, which met the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in May 1971, demanded a full fledged state for the Mizos. However, Centre offered to turn Mizo Hills into a Union Territory (UT) in July 1971. After much deliberation, Mizo groups agreed to settle for a UT on the condition that the Centre will act on the demand of full statehood sooner rather than later.

The Union Territory of Mizoram came into being on 21st January, 1972, and Mizoram got two seats in the Parliament, one each in the Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha.