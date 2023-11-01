Mizoram polls 2023: Crorepati candidates and their party-wise distribution

As the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly prepares for polls on November 7, here's a look at crorepati candidates and their distribution amongst parties in the state.
According to a report from the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch, out of the 174 candidates who filed nominations and submitted their affidavits, 25.86% (45 candidates) declared a wealth of Rs 5 crore and above. Another 25.29% (44 candidates) declared their wealth in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. An equal percentage, i.e., 25.29% (44 candidates), declared their wealth to be in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, while 10.34% (18 candidates) reported owning Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. A total of 13.22% (2 candidates) declared their wealth to be below Rs 10 lakh.
From the data, one can observe the typical trend where wealthier candidates secure election tickets at a much higher rate than those with smaller fortunes, and this difference has only become more pronounced since the previous elections. The 66% cumulative "crorepati" figure recorded this time represents a significant increase from previous elections, where the percentage remained relatively lower at 56%.
If we stratify the results further to examine party-wise crorepati candidates, the trend appears as follows: 36 out of 40 candidates (90%) from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), 33 out of 40 candidates (83%) from the Indian National Congress, 29 out of 40 candidates (73%) from Zoram's People Movement, 9 out of 23 candidates (39%) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1 out of 4 candidates (25%) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared assets exceeding 1 crore.
Among the 27 independent candidates analyzed, 6 of them (22%) reported wealth exceeding 1 crore.
In terms of party-wise average asset declarations, the INC and Zoram People's Movement lead with 6 crore+, followed by MNF and BJP with 5 crore+, while AAP's average remains at 1 crore+.
Candidates with the highest declared assets:
The top three candidates with the highest declared assets are J.B. Rualchhinga from the BJP, R. Vanlaltluanga from the INC (Indian National Congress), and H. Ginzlala from Zoram People's Movement.
For more details on candidates with the highest declared assets, please refer to the table below:
Candidates with the lowest declared assets:
RamhlunEdena, V L Nghaka and Lalmachhuani, all three independent candidates from Serchhip, Serlui and Aizawl East II assembly constituencies respectively, are contestants in the fray with the lowest declared assets.
For further information on lowest declared assets, refer to the table below: