Mizoram polls 2023: Crorepati candidates and their party-wise distribution

As the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly prepares for polls on November 7, here's a look at crorepati candidates and their distribution amongst parties in the state.

According to a report from the Association of Democratic Reform (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch, out of the 174 candidates who filed nominations and submitted their affidavits, 25.86% (45 candidates) declared a wealth of Rs 5 crore and above. Another 25.29% (44 candidates) declared their wealth in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. An equal percentage, i.e., 25.29% (44 candidates), declared their wealth to be in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, while 10.34% (18 candidates) reported owning Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. A total of 13.22% (2 candidates) declared their wealth to be below Rs 10 lakh.

From the data, one can observe the typical trend where wealthier candidates secure election tickets at a much higher rate than those with smaller fortunes, and this difference has only become more pronounced since the previous elections. The 66% cumulative "crorepati" figure recorded this time represents a significant increase from previous elections, where the percentage remained relatively lower at 56%.