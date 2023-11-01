Mizoram polls: How numbers stack up in Assembly now

The northeastern state of Mizoram is all set to go for polls this month, with voting about to undertake on November 7.
The counting of the votes will take place on December, along with the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, in what is seen as the final leg before the grand Lok Sabha elections next year.
As polling nears in the Zoramthanga-led state, here is a look at the share of seats each party has in the state Assembly.
The 40-member Assembly is led by the Mizo National Party (MNF) which is headed by CM Zoramthanga. The party has 27 members in the Assembly.
The MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region and a constituent of NDA at the Centre, but it doesn't work with BJP in Mizoram.
Following MNF, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) comes second, with six members in the Assembly.
The Congress has 5 members, while the Assembly includes just one member from the BJP.
Mizoram also has a vacant seat in Saiha constituency. The constituency lies vacant as the incumbent, K Beichhua, resigned from the Assembly and his party, MNF.
A total of 116 candidates, including eight women contestants, have filed their nominations till Thursday, according to election officials.