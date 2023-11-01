Mizoram polls: How numbers stack up in Assembly now

The northeastern state of Mizoram is all set to go for polls this month, with voting about to undertake on November 7.

The counting of the votes will take place on December, along with the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, in what is seen as the final leg before the grand Lok Sabha elections next year.

As polling nears in the Zoramthanga-led state, here is a look at the share of seats each party has in the state Assembly.