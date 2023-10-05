Mizoram polls: Ruling MNF names candidates, ZPM to be main contender for the first time

MNF unseated Congress by winning 28 seats in 2018. Congress, however, got the second highest vote share. But "retirement" of former CM Lalthanhawla and a lack of next rung of leaders to replace him seems to have pushed the grand old party (Congress) to the third spot ahead of the Assembly elections. Both Congress and ZPM have also announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats. BJP too would field candidates in all 40 seats but has not yet made their candidate list public.

MNF is focussing on the ethno-nationalism and unity of the Zo community while ZPM is promising a change.

Zoramthanga, 84, is the biggest face in the poll battle. Zoramthanga, who was one of the top leaders of the Mizo insurgency, had served as CM between 1998 and 2008. But MNF lost the elections to Congress in 2008 polls. The party, however, romped back to power after 10 years in 2018 by defeating Congress.