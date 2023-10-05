Mizoram polls: Ruling MNF names candidates, ZPM to be main contender for the first time

Even before the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly elections in Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) named candidates for all 40 constituencies with a target to retain power for the second straight term.
The list of candidates included 15 new faces and two women candidates, while Home Minister Lalchamliana and Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo decided not to contest the elections and make way for the "next generation." Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also heads the MNF, was named as a candidate from his present constituency, Aizawl East.
The list contains two candidates belonging to the minority Chakma community, which has complained about low representation in the Assembly.
A little over 8.50 lakh voters will be casting their franchise to elect the 40 legislators in the Christian-dominated state.
MNF Vs ZPM
Since Mizoram was carved out of Assam as a new state in 1987, Assembly polls have been a battle between the Congress and the MNF. But for the first time, the polls are likely to be a straight fight between MNF and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a regional party, which gained strength in the 2018 Assembly elections by winning six seats.
MNF unseated Congress by winning 28 seats in 2018. Congress, however, got the second highest vote share. But "retirement" of former CM Lalthanhawla and a lack of next rung of leaders to replace him seems to have pushed the grand old party (Congress) to the third spot ahead of the Assembly elections. Both Congress and ZPM have also announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats. BJP too would field candidates in all 40 seats but has not yet made their candidate list public.
MNF is focussing on the ethno-nationalism and unity of the Zo community while ZPM is promising a change.
Zoramthanga, 84, is the biggest face in the poll battle. Zoramthanga, who was one of the top leaders of the Mizo insurgency, had served as CM between 1998 and 2008. But MNF lost the elections to Congress in 2008 polls. The party, however, romped back to power after 10 years in 2018 by defeating Congress.