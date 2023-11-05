Mizoram polls: The oldest candidate who contested and won 2018 election

Mizoram is gearing up for Assembly polls scheduled for November 7, with vote counting slated for December 3. Among the candidates, 80-year-old Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia stands as the oldest contender, vying for the Tuichang (ST) seat.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, Tawnluia was also the oldest candidate among the winners after he successfully contested from the same seat. At the time, he was 75 years old, as per information on Myneta.info.

A veteran leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Tawnluia had secured election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on the party ticket in 1987, 1989, 1998, and 2003. He clinched victory once again from the Tuichang Assembly seat in 2018.