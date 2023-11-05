Mizoram polls: The oldest candidate who contested and won 2018 election

Mizoram is gearing up for Assembly polls scheduled for November 7, with vote counting slated for December 3. Among the candidates, 80-year-old Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia stands as the oldest contender, vying for the Tuichang (ST) seat.
In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, Tawnluia was also the oldest candidate among the winners after he successfully contested from the same seat. At the time, he was 75 years old, as per information on Myneta.info.
A veteran leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF), Tawnluia had secured election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on the party ticket in 1987, 1989, 1998, and 2003. He clinched victory once again from the Tuichang Assembly seat in 2018.
Tawnluia also currently holds the position of Senior Vice President within the MNF.
Notably, he previously served as the Home Minister in the MNF ministry in 1998 and 2003. Prior to his political career, Tawnluia also held the position of commander-in-chief of the disbanded Mizo National Army (MNA) for over two decades.
As he tries his luck once again this election, it remains to be seen how Tawnluia fares in the polls.
Last month, Tawnluia had promised that the state government's Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) scheme would continue if the Mizo National Front (MNF) returns to power. Under the SEDP, the MNF government provides financial assistance of up to Rs three lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development, he had added.
Meanwhile, 79-year-old Chief Minister Zoramthanga is also in the contest from the Aizawl East-1 seat on MNF's ticket. Additionally, 77-year-old Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Lalsawta is in the fray for the Aizawl West-3 seat.