Mizoram polls: Triangular fight of MNF, ZPM and Congress tomorrow, test for BJP

While the ruling MNF is confident of retaining power mainly due to its "pro-Mizo" stand in the wake of the conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar and Manipur, ZPM, a relatively new regional party, has promised voters a "new system" and corruption-free government while urging them to vote for a change. Congress, which was unseated by the MNF in 2018, is confident of bouncing back to power this time.

In 2018, MNF bounced back to power after 10 years with 26 seats while Congress was pushed to the third spot with just five seats. The ZPM candidates, who contested as Independents, surprised many by bagging seven seats.

MNF, ZPM and Congress are contesting in all 40 seats while the BJP has put up candidates in only 23 seats. The saffron party has claimed that no party would get an absolute majority and would require its support to form the new government.

However, observers believe that the BJP would make no mark as 87 per cent people of Mizoram are Christians.

"It is going to be a neck-to-neck fight between the MNF and ZPM," J. Doungel, a professor of political science at Mizoram University, told DH.

Congress, however, claims Mizoram would be the first state in the Northeast to elect them to power ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. The party has tried to project the BJP as a threat to the Christian Mizos and called both MNF and ZPM "entry points" for the BJP.

The Congress has also promised several welfare schemes, that were implemented in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.