'Parentless' Congress banks on promise of welfare schemes, new faces to bounce back in Mizoram

As the Congress prepares for the polls on November 7 with Lalsawta as its leader, the party still grapples with the "leadership crisis" left in the wake of the former CM's retirement.

Heeding Lal Thanhawla's call to give the younger leaders a chance, the Congress has put up 24 new faces as candidates and given tickets to nine former MLAs and four sitting legislators. "Under Lalsawta's leadership, the new leaders can really turn the table," Remruata Renthlei, an Aizawl-based journalist who heads Congress' media team, told DH.

Although many in Mizoram are projecting the elections as a straight fight between the ruling MNF and ZPM, the Congress claims that with a mix of experienced and new leaders, the party is still a strong contender in the race.

"The Congress will definitely form the next government. People understand BJP's long-term design to infiltrate Mizoram in order to impose the ideology of BJP and RSS. As the BJP can't win the elections on their own in the Christian majority state, they are using the MNF and ZPM as entry points. People also know that the Congress is the only party that will continue to fight BJP and RSS," party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday (October 17).

Congress, MNF and ZPM are contesting in 40 seats while BJP has announced the names of 23 candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress is aggressively attempting to portray the MNF and ZPM as the "B team of the communal BJP."

The MNF government, on the other hand, is espousing Mizo nationalism by providing shelter to over 30,000 Chin refugees from neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Zoramthanga government has also given shelter to over 12,000 Kukis, who were displaced by the violence in Manipur. Chin-Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos. ZPM promises an alternative, both against MNF and Congress, who have been in power since Mizoram was carved out of Assam as a new state in 1987.

Rajasthan-Karnataka-like schemes:

Amid the "leadership crisis," the Congress has promised to introduce similar "social security" schemes that are being implemented in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, if voted back into power in Mizoram. The party manifesto has promised subsidised LPG cylinder at Rs 750, an old age pension of Rs 2,000 per month and health insurance upto Rs 15 lakh for families not having a permanent government employee.

Talking to DH from Aizawl on Thursday, ZPM general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney claimed that the Congress would "disappear" from Mizoram politics in this election as people have seen their failures under Lal Thanhawla government.

Congress has been in power in Mizoram four times since 1987, while the MNF is confident about securing a second consecutive term in office.