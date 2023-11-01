Mizoram is scheduled to hold elections on November 7; the results will be declared on December 3. The incumbent chief minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, recently declared that the Mizo National Front, his party, will win 25–35 seats in the upcoming elections for the 40-member Assembly, bringing them back to power.
As the polling date nears, let us take a look at the parties with the most educated candidates in poll-bound Mizoram.
ADR has analysed the party candidates based on their educational backgrounds.
Of the 174 candidates that the ADR has analysed, 43 (25 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 128 (74 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification level of graduate or above. Two candidates are diploma holders and 1 candidate is illiterate.
Four candidates from AAP have declared themselves educated, of which two are graduate professionals and two are post-graduates.
40 MNF candidates have declared themselves as qualified, out of which three are 8th pass, one is 10th pass, three are 12th pass, and ten of them are graduates.
The number of graduate-professionals in MNF is six, twelve candidates have declared themselves as post-graduates and five have a doctorate degree.
The BJP has a total of twenty-three educated candidates, out of which one is an 8th pass and the other a 10th pass, and three candidates have declared themselves as 12th pass.
Thirteen party candidates are at the graduate-level; two are graduate professionals and two are at the postgraduate-level.
The party has a single candidate with doctorate qualifications.
A total of fourty candidates from INC have declared themselves educated, out of which one is a 5th and another 8th pass; two candidates are 10th pass and four are 12th pass.
Twenty-four candidates have declared themselves as graduates and post-graduates, with twelve in each category respectively.
Four candidates have doctorate qualifications, two have declared themselves as graduate professionals while two others have noted that they have other qualifications.
Coming to the independent candidates, twenty-seven of them have declared themselves as educated, ranging from two candidates being 5th pass, five being 8th passes and another five 10th passes, and three candidates being 12th pass.
Six candidates in total qualify as graduates, two qualify as graduate professionals, three as post-graduates and one has a doctorate degree.
ZPM is the only party with an illiterate candidate. Out of the other thirty-nine candidates analysed, three qualify as 10th pass, five as 12th pass and twelve candidates are graduates.
From the remaining candidates, two of them have graduate-level qualifications, fourteen are post-graduates and three candidates have doctorate-level qualifications.