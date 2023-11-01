Mizoram is scheduled to hold elections on November 7; the results will be declared on December 3. The incumbent chief minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, recently declared that the Mizo National Front, his party, will win 25–35 seats in the upcoming elections for the 40-member Assembly, bringing them back to power.

As the polling date nears, let us take a look at the parties with the most educated candidates in poll-bound Mizoram.



ADR has analysed the party candidates based on their educational backgrounds.

Of the 174 candidates that the ADR has analysed, 43 (25 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 128 (74 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification level of graduate or above. Two candidates are diploma holders and 1 candidate is illiterate.