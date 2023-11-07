Peaceful polling in Mizoram sees over 75% voter turnout till 4 pm

Guwahati: Over 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in Mizoram, where polling for all 40 Assembly constituencies were conducted on Tuesday.
The percentage is expected to further go up as reports about polling by those who stood in the queue till 4 pm are being collected, officials said.
Polling was peaceful with no untoward incidents or violence being reported from the small hilly state.
Polling began at 7 am. Although turnout was low in the morning, it picked up and by 1 pm, 50.64 percent people had cast their votes.
CM and president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga and Congress state president Lalsawta were among those who cast their votes by 10 am.
A triangular fight among MNF and Opposition Zoram People's Party (ZPM) and Congress is expected in the state, which has 8.57 lakh voters. "We will form the next government on our own," Zoramthmaga told reporters after casting his vote. ZPM too exuded confidence about forming the government without support from any other party.
Mizoram is the smallest among the five states going for Assembly elections ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.
Chief Electoral Officer Mizoram Madhup Vyas told reporters at Aizawl on Monday that nearly 6,000 polling personnel were deployed to conduct the polling in 1,276 polling stations amid security provided by the state police and 50 companies of central paramilitary forces. A total of 174 candidates including 16 women were in the fray.
Officials said a total of 14,885 people had already cast their votes through postal ballots and provision of home voting for persons above 80 years and with disabilities.
Poll battle:
Elections in Mizoram have remained a straight fight between the regional MNF and Congress (since Mizoram attained statehood in 1987) but the main battle this time is expected to be between MNF and ZPM, a relatively new regional party. Congress, which lost the power to MNF in 2018, is seen as the number three party in the contest this time.
While the ruling MNF is confident of retaining power mainly due to its "pro-Mizo" stand in the wake of the conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar and Manipur, ZPM promised voters a "new system" and corruption free government as it aims to snatch power from the MNF. Congress, however, is confident of bouncing back to power with its promise of implementing Karnataka and Rajasthan-like welfare schemes.
In 2018, MNF bounced back to power after 10 years with 26 seats while Congress was pushed to the third spot with just five seats. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said his party would bag at least 25 seats this time. The ZPM candidates, who contested as Independents last time, surprised many by bagging seven seats. MNF, ZPM and Congress are contesting in all 40 seats while BJP has put up candidates in 23 seats.