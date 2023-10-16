Home
Homeelectionsmizoram

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders

Gandhi landed at MBB Airport here en route to Mizoram. He held a brief organizational meeting with Tripura Congress leaders at the airport lounge, a senior party leader said.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 10:45 IST

Agartala: Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leaders here on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi today arrived here by a charted flight from Delhi. After a brief meeting with party leaders at the airport lounge, he left for Aizwal for the election campaign in Mizoram," Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman told reporters here.

"Rahul ji had a brief meeting with party leaders and wanted to know the condition of people in Tripura. He also gave suggestions on organizational matters. Gandhi will visit the state after completion of Assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram," he said.

(Published 16 October 2023, 10:45 IST)
