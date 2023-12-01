'We will get absolute majority,' ZPM Chief Lalduhoma says over exit-poll results on Mizoram polls

Post-poll alliance:

When asked about the possibility of having a post-poll alliance in case of a hung Assembly, Lalduhoma told DH, "Such a situation will arise as we will form the government on our own. Just wait for the results."

The ZPM claims people voted for them as they are fed up with the failures of both MNF and Congress governments which remained in power in Mizoram since it attained statehood in 1987. Just before the polls on November 7, Lalduhoma told DH that ZPM's fight was against the MNF as Congress is no longer a force to reckon with. "People want a change," he said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, ZPM Candidates, who contested as Independents, had bagged seven seats and were held responsible for Congress's defeat to MNF. ZPM's victory in Lunglei Municipality elections (Mizoram's second biggest town) and those in the Village Council polls led many to project it as the biggest challenger before MNF and Congress in the 2023 elections.

The ZPM promised a corruption free government if elected to power. But Congress, which was decimated to the third spot with just five seats in 2018, said that both ZPM and MNF are "entry points" for BJP and RSS in the Chrisitian-majority state. BJP contested in 23 seats this time.