ZPM storms into power in Mizoram, breaks the state's binary model

Guwahati: Breaking the binary model of Mizoram politics involving the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress since 1987, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a relatively new regional party on Monday stormed into power, winning 27 out of the 40 Assembly seats.
Three more ZPM candidates are leading, at the time of writing.
The MNF, which was eyeing its second straight term, won only seven seats and was leading in three others, at the time of writing. Congress is leading in only one seat and faces a dismal result in Mizoram.
The BJP improved its tally from one seat in 2018 to two while an Independent candidate also won this time.
More shock was in store for MNF as the incumbent Chief Minister and the party president Zoramthanga lost in his constituency (Aizawl East 1) against Lalthansanga of ZPM.
Led by former IPS officer, Lalduhoma, ZPM had promised a change in guard saying people are fed up with the failures of both MNF and Congress, which remained in power since Mizoram attained statehood in 1987.
"The youths of Mizoram, who wants a change voted us in large number. They also voted against MNF as it is part of the BJP-led NDA. BJP is seen as a threat in the Christian-majority Mizoram," a ZPM leader said after the results.
Nearly half of ZPM's candidates are below 50.
The ZPM was formed ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018. The ZPM candidates, who contested as Independents, had won in eight seats in 2018 when MNF stormed back to power by defeating Congress which was reduced to the third spot with just five seats. Congress had blamed the ZPM for MNF's victory saying the new regional party had divided the anti-MNF votes. MNF had won 26 seats and bounced back to power after 10 years.
Lalduhoma had earlier told DH that the contest this time was between the ZPM and MNF as Congress was no longer a force to reckon with. After the polls on November 7, Lalduhoma said people had voted for ZPM as they wanted a change to get rid of both MNF and Congress.
The ZPM promised a corruption-free government saying rampant corruption had hampered development in Mizoram. Although MNF chief Zoramthanga was banking on its stand in favour of the displaced Chin-Kuki-Zo people from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur, ZPM said the same would not help MNF alone as all parties in Mizoram stood strongly behind them during the crisis.
A total of 174 candidates including 16 women contested the elections.
MNF, ZPM and Congress contested in all 40 while BJP put up candidates in 23 seats.