Jewargi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Narendra Modi did not become the prime minister of the country to ensure the welfare of the people, but to fill the stomachs of the rich and to help them loot the country and exploit the poor.

The AICC chief was addressing a public meeting here in favour of the Congress candidate from Gulbarga Lok Sabha segment, his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani. The segment goes to polls on May 7.

Kharge, who has represented Gulbarga twice in the past in Parliament, lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in the 2019 general elections here -- the octogenarian leader's first electoral loss in his political life spanning several decades.

He is not contesting this time, citing his age along with the role of managing the Congress party nationally and coordinating with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

"Our alliance (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) of 26 parties are fighting together, which Modi makes fun of stating that we don't have any leader, while he is there (for NDA). He says 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (if Modi is around, anything is possible). He claims he has a 56-inch chest, what should we do with it? Do we have to go to a tailor and get it measured?" Kharge asked.

While addressing a public meeting here, he said, "Modi did not become prime minister for the welfare of the people, Modi is prime minister to fill the stomachs of the rich, to help the rich loot and to exploit the poor by listening to RSS. He has no care for the poor and he doesn't listen to them."