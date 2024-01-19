Ahead of polls, CM Naveen Patnaik counters BJP's 'Jai Sri Ram' with 'Jai Jagannath' in Odisha

The Odisha government is now all set to arrange visits of about 10,000 people every day from different parts of the state to see the project for the next one month. Assembly polls in Odisha are likely to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections this year.