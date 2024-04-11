BJD, BJP file complaint before EC against each other

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP on Wednesday lodged complaints against each other before the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO).

The BJD accused BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Berhampur, Pradeep Panigrahi, of threatening government officials by misusing the Election Commission’s name.

The party alleged that Panigrahi claimed that the EC has transferred senior IAS & IPS officers because of BJP’s efforts and other officers might also meet the same fate if they do not support the saffron camp.