BJD to field candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha & 147 assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced that it will field candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in the state.

The declaration came hours after the opposition BJP said that it would go solo in the upcoming elections, which will be held simultaneously.

Talks on pre-poll alliance were being held between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP for the past few days.