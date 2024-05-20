Odisha Assembly Elections Live: Polling begins across 35 constituencies

Good morning dear readers! Along with the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, today 35 assembly constituencies of Odisha will also head to polls, among which is CM Naveen Patnaik's constituency Hinjili. The first phase of the assembly polls in Odisha saw 62.96 per cent voter turnout. Will the BJD continue their run as the coastal state's ruling party? Or will PM Narendra Modi's multiple rallies in the state be a tailwind for the BJP? All questions will be answered on June 4. Follow DH for live updates from the second phase of Odisha's assembly elections!