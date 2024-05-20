Odisha Assembly Elections Live: Polling begins across 35 constituencies
Good morning dear readers! Along with the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, today 35 assembly constituencies of Odisha will also head to polls, among which is CM Naveen Patnaik's constituency Hinjili. The first phase of the assembly polls in Odisha saw 62.96 per cent voter turnout. Will the BJD continue their run as the coastal state's ruling party? Or will PM Narendra Modi's multiple rallies in the state be a tailwind for the BJP? All questions will be answered on June 4. Follow DH for live updates from the second phase of Odisha's assembly elections!
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 02:14 IST
Who are the star candidates in the second phase?
The most prominent candidate whose fate will be decided today is chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Niranjan Pujari, Tukuni Sahu, and Bikram Arukha. Former hockey captain of India Dilip Tirkey, and BJP's four-time MP Sangeeta Singh Deo are also among the star candidates.
Polling begins across 35 constituencies in Odisha.
Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Rourkela
With Rs 313 crore, BJP's Dilip Kumar Ray richest, CM Patnaik declares Rs 71 crore assets for second phase
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch, 95 of the total 265 candidates in 35 assembly segments going to pools on May 20 are 'crorepatis'. With parties and candidates spending quite a lot on their campaigns, let's take a look at the five richest candidates for Phase 2 of voting in the eastern state.
Those promising to make Odisha No. 1 should concentrate on own states: Patnaik
Taking a dig at his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Odisha CM said, 'The per capita deficit (debt) of his state is double that of Odisha. He should really look into the matter in his own state.'
Published 20 May 2024, 02:09 IST