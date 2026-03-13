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Rajya Sabha polls: 8 Odisha MLAs camp at Bidadi resort

Congress and the BJD have jointly fielded urologist Dr Datteswar Hota for the Rajya Sabha election.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:48 IST
India PoliticsRajya Sabha ElectionsOdisha News

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