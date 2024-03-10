Suspense continues over BJD-BJP alliance as talks remain unfruitful

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal’s alliance talks with the BJP remained inconclusive, with the BJP’s state leader Mohammad Samal saying that the two parties will not contest together. Differences over seats between the two former allies have stopped an alliance from happening.

“There was no talk on alliance with the BJD and we will fight the polls alone. State leaders from Odisha BJP were in Delhi to hold discussions with the central leaders on our preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. No talks on alliance or seat-sharing with any party were held during the meeting. The BJP will contest the twin polls on its own strength,” Samal told reporters,” Samal told reporters.

The party’s election in-charge Vijay Pal Tomar, too, said no alliance talks took place.