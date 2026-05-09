<p>Chennai: After three days' stay at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry </a>resort, AIADMK MLAs came to meet their party's general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> at his residence here on Saturday.</p>.<p>More than 30 party legislators were asked to stay at the resort in the neighbouring union territory to allegedly prevent them from "cross-voting or defections," as Vijay-led TVK is busy shoring up numbers to form government after emerging as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK chief Palaniswami holds meeting with party MLAs from TN at private resort in Puducherry.<p>AIADMK sources here said that Palaniswami will chair a legislators' meeting to discuss the party's next move amid political uncertainty in forming the new government.</p>.<p>Senior AIADMK leaders including C Vijayabaskar, K P Anbalagan and B Valarmathi among others arrived at Palaniswami's city residence.</p>.<p>AIADMK sources further added that the meeting will also discuss about ally AMMK's charges against TVK about using a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation.</p>