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AIADMK MLAs return after Puducherry resort stay, meet party chief

AIADMK sources said that Palaniswami will chair a legislators' meeting to discuss the party's next move amid political uncertainty in forming the new government.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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