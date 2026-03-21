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BJP releases list of nine candidates for Puducherry Assembly polls

The arrangements were finalised after Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy on Friday held talks with BJP leader and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsAIADMKPuducherry

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