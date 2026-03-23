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Congress-DMK finalise seat-sharing in Puducherry after nominations end; MP V Vaithilingam to be CM face

Vaithilingam, who was CM twice between 1991-1996 and 2008-2011 till Rangaswamy trounced him after launching his own party AINRC, is a popular leader and known for his clean image.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 14:49 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDMKPuducherry

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