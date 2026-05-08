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President accepts Rangasamy's resignation as Puducherry CM

AINRC chief Rangasamy had submitted his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 18:31 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 18:31 IST
India NewsN RangasamyPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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