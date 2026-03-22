<p>Puducherry: The TVK on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry.</p>.<p>The party said it will contest all the 30 constituencies on its own.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | No alliance talks with TVK, says AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji.<p>The list includes two women, who have been fielded from Mangalam and Kadirkamam in Puducherry region.</p>.<p>The party has named A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar as is its nominee in Thirubhuvanai reserved segment here.</p>.<p>Saravanan Kumar quit the BJP on Saturday following denial of ticket to him to seek reelection from Oussudu reserved segment.</p>.<p>Former AIADMK legislators K A U Asana and L Periyasamy are the TVK nominees to contest from Karaikal (South) and Nettapakkam (reserved) segments respectively.</p>.<p>Former president of the Puducherry unit of the BJP, V Saminathan has been fielded in Lawspet constituency.</p>.<p>Former Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry V J Chandran and former Congress legislator N Dhanavelou are among the party nominees.</p>.<p>The party has also announced the names of its candidates for the remaining constituencies.</p>