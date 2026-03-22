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Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: TVK goes solo in polls, names candidates for 30 seats

The party said it will contest all the 30 constituencies on its own.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTVKPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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